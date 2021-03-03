DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois, in partnership with Penn State Berks, will offer an SAT preparatory course for high school students this spring.
This virtual program will meet weekly, Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. from April 22 through June 3 via Zoom.
The cost to participate in this SAT prep class is $275. A required textbook, “College Board: The Official SAT Study Guide, ISBN-13: 978-1457312199,” must be purchased by the participant prior to the first class for a price of approximately $12.
Registration can be completed at https://berks.psu.edu/sat-prep-courses.
Being prepared is the key to SAT success and Penn State is committed to providing an opportunity for students to review key concepts for the SAT exam by being able to ask questions and receive immediate answers, interact with other students, and prepare with an experienced live instructor. SAT strategy sessions assists students in becoming familiar with the exam content, format, and timing.
SAT scores are required for most college admissions and can impact a student’s admission to choice schools and qualification for scholarships. This newly revised course will include a general review of mathematical concepts, but the focus will be on the mechanics of the SAT exam and mastering strategy skills. Students will be expected to work on assignments out of class to develop their test taking skills.
In particular, the course will focus on test design and grading of tests, multiple choice methodology, guessing strategies, timing and efficiency, and mathematical content connections.
It is suggested that students considering this course have completed at least two years of high school algebra.
Participating students will be instructed by Ryan Hassler, an assistant professor of Teaching Mathematics at Penn State Berks. Prior to his employment at Penn State, Hassler taught college preparatory mathematics at Wyomissing Area High School. He holds a master’s degree in Applied Statistics and a Ph.D. in Mathematics and Science Education. His research revolves around effective strategies for teaching and learning mathematics, especially surrounding the transition from high school to college. Hassler has been involved with the College Board AP program and has tutored SAT mathematics for the past 10 years.
For more information, contact John at jpbrennan@psu.edu, 375-4836.