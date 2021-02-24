DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois for THON team surpassed their fundraising goal of $23,000 this year, raising a total of $23,540.00 for the cause, helping the overall Penn State total of funds raised reach $10,638,078.62 during the virtual event.
Four Penn State DuBois students represented the campus as the official Penn State DuBois THON Dancers at this year’s Penn State Dance Marathon. Charis Martell, Brianna Shaw, Sarah Voris, and Haley Rummel all made it through the entire marathon. Though held virtually this year, these individuals were still tasked with staying on their feet for 46 hours to raise money for support of the fight against childhood cancer.
“Although everything was virtual and a completely different experience, it was still life-changing,” said Shaw, who is also the Penn State DuBois for THON chair. “It is more than just THON weekend. We have spent all year leading up to this past weekend. We fundraise, plan events, stress over logistics, and then to feel that ‘I did it’ feeling at 4 p.m. on Sunday is so powerful. While I am tired and definitely feeling the aches and pains from this weekend, I am so proud that I got to be a DuBois Dancer.”
The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging more than 15,000 students across Pennsylvania, THON has raised more than $180 million for the Four Diamonds Fund since its inception in 1973. The event’s sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child. Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.
During this year’s virtual THON weekend, Penn Staters from across the world came together with dancers, each participating remotely from their own homes. A limited setup inside the Bryce Jordan Center included an “anchor desk” and stage for masked, physically distanced performances, allowing student production team 46Live to livestream THON Weekend from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21.