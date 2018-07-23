DuBOIS – Area golfers are invited to sign up a team for the Ninth Annual Penn State DuBois Golf Benefit, hosted by the DuBois Educational Foundation.
This four-person scramble is scheduled for Friday, September 21, at the Treasure Lake Silver Course. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided prior to a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.
Sponsored by Advanced Disposal, the golf outing will also include skill contests for prizes, including a Hole-in-One Challenge for the chance to win a new car from Johnson’s Subaru.
Registration fees are $90 per individual, and $360 per team. Proceeds from this fundraising event will support student programs on campus including service learning, athletics, and other out-of-classroom activities that help to complete a well-rounded education.
For registration information, contact Athletic Director Ken Nellis at (814) 375-4857 or kcn3@psu.edu.
