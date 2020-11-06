DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois Alumni Society recognized four outstanding members of the campus community for their accomplishments and contributions to the campus with a virtual awards ceremony and roundtable.
The impactful stories told by these individuals can be viewed at https://dubois.psu.edu/alumni-awards.
Nicole A. Shaffer ’06 BA AD/PR, ’06 BA HIST, received the Dave Shaffer Outstanding Young Alumni Award; Francie Erickson Spigelmyer, Ph.D. ’83 BS SECED, received the Outstanding Alumni Award; Thomas G. Gasbarre ’75 BS ACCTG, received the Distinguished Ambassador Award; and Edward Nasuti ’74 BSCE, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The program features Chancellor M. Scott McBride leading a thoughtful discussion among the award recipients on the impact the campus has had on their lives, as well as Alumni Society President Amy Fatula offering congratulatory remarks.
More biographical information on recipients can also be found in the Alumni Awards announcement at https://dubois.psu.edu/story/9646/2020/08/04/four-honored-2020-penn-state-dubois-alumni-society-awards.