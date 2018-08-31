DuBOIS — Registration is now open for a conversational/business German class to be held in St. Marys starting in September. Classes will be held from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 13 through Nov. 15 at the Community Education Center at 4 Erie Avenue in St. Marys.
This introductory course will provide a language overview and teach greetings and introductions, letters and numbers, important cultural phrases and other student requested German words. This class will also introduce students to the German culture, customs and traditions. Designed to help those doing business with German companies or those wanting to travel to Germany, this class will also be enjoyable for those just wanting to learn more about German culture and gain knowledge of their heritage.
Students will learn polite phrases such as please, thank you, and you’re welcome. Students will also learn important phrases for traveling, asking directions and how to read road signs. The instructor will utilize small groups, presentations, and role playing as ways to teach students what they need to know about communicating with German friends and colleagues.
This class is pending Act 48 Approval for state educational credits for teachers. Students must attend all 15 hours of the training to qualify for Act 48 credits and/or receive a certificate of completion.
This course will be instructed by Lena Gavazzi, a German teacher at the St. Marys Area School District, with 16 years of experience teaching German. Gavazzi studied abroad in Marburg, Germany, at Phillipps-Universitätand, and completed her bachelor’s degree in German at Penn State. She went on to earn the degree of Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at Gannon University.
The registration fee for this course is $160 for the public, and $127.50 for Penn State students and employees. Current Penn State students and employees should contact Penn State DuBois Continuing Education for a discount code before registering. Companies registering four or more employees may also receive a discount. To register, visit www.dubois.psu.edu and click on “Outreach” and the course title listed. Or call 814-375-4715 for more information.
