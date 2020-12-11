DuBOIS – In a continuing effort to offer training relevant to the area workforce, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer the Nursing Home Administrator Training program this spring in partnership with Penn State Abington. The 120-hour program delivered virtually through Zoom will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.
The Bureau of Labor Statistic predicts 20 percent growth in employment opportunities in health service management fields by 2026.
The role of the nursing home administrator is to supervise, plan, develop, monitor and maintain appropriate standards of care throughout all departments in the nursing home. The nursing home administrator must have effective communication, leadership, and business skills to be successful.
This program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators and designed to provide core education for those interested in pursuing a career in the long-term care administration field. The courses may also serve to satisfy the State of Pennsylvania license renewal requirements.
Consisting of 16 courses, each 7.5 hours in length, the 120-hour program is taught by Penn State University approved instructors who are experts in this topic. Individuals may register for the entire program or choose to take individual courses as needed.
Classes will be held live online via Zoom on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6–9:30 p.m. Eight classes for this program will be offered beginning Jan. 18 through March 10. The remaining eight classes will be offered live via Zoom in fall 2021. Individual course registration links are available on the Penn State DuBois website at https://dubois.psu.edu/nursing-home-administrator-training or the Penn State Abington website https://www.abington.psu.edu/nursing-home-administrator-120-hour-training.