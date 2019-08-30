CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension invites the public to learn how to better manage their weight through healthy eating as part of its “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook for Weight Management” will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second St. This hands-on cooking class will teach participants how to use a variety of ingredients to make healthy meals to help manage weight, eating fewer calories while still feeling satisfied and full. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-weight or call 877-345-0691.
The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence.
There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.