CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension invites you to learn how to better manage diabetes through healthy cooking as part of its “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook Healthy with Diabetes” will take place at 5:30 pm. on September 19 at the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second Street. Managing type 2 diabetes can be a challenge. In this hands-on cooking class, participants will increase their knowledge of healthy food choices to help prevent or manage diabetes.
Topics will include healthy meal planning, cooking techniques, and recipes to create a healthy eating style for life. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-diabetes or call 877-345-0691.
The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence.
There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered near you, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.
About Penn State ExtensionPenn State Extension is a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond.
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through a robust portfolio of educational programs, products and services. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.