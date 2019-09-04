CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension invites the public to learn how to better manage diabetes through healthy cooking as part of its “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” cooking class series.
“Let’s Cook Healthy with Diabetes” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. Second Street on September 19. Managing type 2 diabetes can be a challenge. In this hands-on cooking class, participants will increase their knowledge of healthy food choices to help prevent or manage diabetes.
Topics will include healthy meal planning, cooking techniques, and recipes to create a healthy eating style for life. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-diabetes or call 877-345-0691.
The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence.
There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including special diets, weight management, and cooking for one or two, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered near you, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.