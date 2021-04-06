RIDGWAY — Volunteers who help prepare and serve food for their nonprofit organization are encouraged to attend a workshop on food safety offered by Penn State Extension at the Elk County Extension Office, 300 Center St., Ridgway, from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 24.
“Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” is a condensed, three-hour food safety course developed by Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture intended to address food safety issues faced by volunteer-based organizations.
Participants will study the flow of food, from the time of purchase through service. Course topics will include good personal hygiene for all volunteers involved in food preparation; time and temperature controls needed to keep food out of the temperature danger zone; ways to prevent cross-contamination; and cleaning and sanitizing within the operation.
The cost to attend the course is $25 for an individual, or $50 per organization for up to four participants. It is an additional $5 for each additional participant after four. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds or call 877-345-0691.