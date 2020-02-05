BROOKVILLE — Individuals who are interested in learning more about how healthy living habits can benefit your brain and body are encouraged to participate in a workshop offered by Penn State Extension on February 26 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St.
The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
Participants will learn about the four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging, and the steps to take to improve or maintain overall health in each area. These four areas include cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.
There is no cost to attend the course. For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/alzheimers-disease-healthy-living-for-your-brain-and-body or call 877-345-0691.
About Penn State Extension
Penn State Extension is a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond.
Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through a robust portfolio of educational programs, products and services. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.