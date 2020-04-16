STATE COLLEGE — Is your ServSafe certificate expiring soon? Concerned about how you will recertify? If so, consider registering for TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series through Penn State Extension.
This is an online training course for food service managers, chefs, caterers, cooks, health officials, and inspectors to prepare for the ServSafe® exam. The online learning portion can be taken anytime throughout the year. The actual ServSafe® certification exam must be taken in person. Our Extension Educators will work with you to schedule an exam once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
After completing the online course and passing the proctored, multiple-choice exam with a score of 75 percent or higher, participants will receive the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification, which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requirements for the Food Employee Certification Act.
For more information and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/tap-online.