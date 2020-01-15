BROOKVILLE — Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer's and dementia are encouraged to participate in a workshop offered by Penn State Extension on Feb. 5 from 1-2 p.m. at the Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St.
The "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" program covers the basics of Alzheimer's and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis, as well as those who wish to be informed.
Participants will explore the relationship between Alzheimer's disease and dementia, learn what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer's, learn about risk factors and the three general stages of the disease, and receive other helpful Alzheimer's resources.
There is no cost to attend the course. For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/understanding-alzheimers-disease or call 877-345-0691.