UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Hemp growers and producers can learn more about disease management by attending a live webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
The webinar, “Hemp Webinar Series: Identifying and Managing Diseases,” will be held noon, July 13. The webinar will address how to identify and manage industrial hemp diseases.
The webinar is part of a series and is being offered for free. To register, or to view upcoming webinars in the series, visit https://extension.psu.edu/hemp or call 877-345-0691.
For more information, contact Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, at 717-653-6428 or aac18@psu.edu.