UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will host a workshop titled "Making Cover Crops Pay" from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Armstrong County Extension Office located at 120 S. Grant Ave., Suite 1, Kittanning. Justin Brackenrich, agronomy educator and one of the speakers, explained that most producers recognize a cover crop as an established crop after a row crop is removed. These cover crops are used to reduce erosion and increase soil conservation, but also can be used for other purposes. For example, these crops can scavenge soil nutrients from the soil and hold them in place for the next cash crop; legumes species, such clover, can produce nitrogen, and others can reduce the compaction that was caused by planting and harvest equipment.
The workshop will focus on these uses as well as others, some of which could be profitable. Sjoerd Duiker, professor of soil management and applied soil physics in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, will speak on the topics of "What Does Soil Health Mean to Me?" and "Using Legumes for Nitrogen Production." Zach Larson, field and forage crops extension educator, will speak on "Making Your Own Cover Crop Mixes" and "Weed Management in Cover Crops." The final discussion will encourage attendees to speak about their operations and how various practices can benefit their farms and operations. There is no charge to attend the workshop, which includes breakfast, thanks to support from the Pennsylvania No Till Alliance; however, pre-registration is required. To register, call 1-877-345-0691 or sign up online at https://extension.psu.edu/making-cover-crops-pay. For questions about the event, call or email Brackenrich at 1-724-287-4761 or jub1489@psu.edu.