ST. MARYS — Penn State Extension will be offering a food safety workshop for non-profit organization on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Community Education Center, St. Marys.
The cost is $50 per organization (includes up to four registrants), $5 for each additional registrant or $25 per single registrant. To register, call Penn State Extension at 814-849-7361. Cost includes the “Cooking for Crowds” publication, thermometer and food safety posters.
Attend a Cooking for Crowds workshop and learn what causes foodborne illness, how to prevent foodborne illness, and how to start practicing good food safety strategies for your next food fund-raiser.
Church dinners, fire company chicken barbecues, booster club hoagie sales, organizational bake sales...nonprofit food fund-raisers are an excellent way to socialize with the community while earning money for organizational activities.
- Did you know that from 1990-2000, over 1,700 people became ill from food purchased at Pennsylvania nonprofit food-raisers?
- How will your organization protect its customers from foodborne illness?
- Does your organization know the food safety risks that result from cooking large volumes of food?
- Does your organization know how to prevent the food safety risks that result from cooking large volumes of food?
- You and your organization have so much to gain from a successful food fund-raiser. Don’t risk your customer’s health or damaging your organization’s reputation.
