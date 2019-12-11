CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension will offer an in-person and group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older.
“LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020-Feb. 26, 2020 (5:15- 6:30 p.m.) at Clearfield County Career & Technology Center, 1620 River Road. Participation may result in improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease.
“LIFT” sessions are held twice a week for one hour over the course of eight weeks and include an active warmup, eight core strength-training exercises and a cool-down period. The program also encourages participants to increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables.
Strength training offers physical, mental and emotional benefits including increased muscle mass and strength; improved bone density; reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures; reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity; and improved self-confidence, sleep and vitality.
Cost of the program is $60. Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lifelong-improvements-through-fitness-together-lift or call 877-345-0691.