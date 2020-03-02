DuBOIS — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the first time in history there are five generations in the workforce. Digital communications have expanded to the point that workers and supervisors don’t have to even be in the same country to effectively manage day-to-day duties.
While much has changed, there are still difficulties that exist in leading and supervising people that require skill and experience to overcome. Skills learned in the Supervision Essentials Series offered at Penn State DuBois in the coming months will apply to almost any leadership situation.
“Today's workforce is more spread out, more independent, and more diverse than ever,” said Director of Continuing and Community Education John Brennan. “The success of a supervisor, manager, or leader depends on many important factors: effectively engaging diverse team members; staying connected with employees regardless of locale; creating accountability, all while displaying emotional intelligence in the process. Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education offers the Supervision Essentials Series of training classes that provides the knowledge and skills needed to lead today's employees effectively.”
Whether your company has a handful of employees or a workforce of thousands in multiple locations, the material in the Supervision Essentials Series will benefit individuals in almost all leadership positions.
Classes from the series are planned for spring and summer 2020. The classes include, Communicating Effectively (March 24); Setting the Stage for Excellent Performance (March 31); Clarifying Expectations and Observing Performance (April 21); Coaching and Providing Feedback (April 28); Developing Employee Skills (May 12); Developing a Team (May 19); Building Work Relationships (June 2); Managing Time and Priorities (June 16); Solving Problems (June 23); and Resolving Conflicts (June 30). All classes are Tuesdays, 2 – 5 p.m. at Penn State DuBois and are $149 per class.
To register for the classes, or learn about discounts for multiple employees to attend, call the Office of Continuing and Community Education at 375-4715. For more information about the classes, go to https://dubois.psu.edu/supervision-essentials-series.