BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program’s East-West Challenge has been completed.
Over the course of the three weeks, extension associates received submissions from 20 Cloverbud members, 36 junior-aged members, and 28 senior-aged members. These submissions included work from 18 counties across the state. Each week placings were determined for the top three submissions for each of the junior and senior categories.
The Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Development Committee sponsored awards for these winners. At the conclusion of the challenge, the high scoring senior and the high scoring junior contestants were announced in a Facebook Live posting on the PA 4-H Horse Program page.
Jefferson County was represented in the Challenge by Stephanie Cindric of the Gateway 4-H Club. Stephanie was challenged with designing a trail course, designing a pasture blue print and answering the question, “In addition to the health requirements, required by the PA 4-H Horse Program, what other routine health care might you or others be scheduling for your horse throughout the year?”
During the challenges, participant submissions came in all different forms and mediums, including hand drawn, acted out, model horses, videos, written papers, and a variety of other forms. Creativity was a key component of all. Each of the challenges included creation of a pattern of one type or another. This piece of the challenge encouraged youth to use the rulebook to determine type of obstacles, measurements of obstacles and between obstacles, setting of a course or pattern, and an explanation and drawing or setting of the course. Some of the challenges also included a health component, such as bio security issues like a strangles outbreak or proper vaccinations for your animal.
There were also some identification elements to a challenge. A favorite was to define how the PA 4-H Horse Program has impacted your life. Many of these were carefully thought out and submitted through a video while others were written submissions. Each was impressive.
Cloverbuds were encouraged to work from their activity books, utilizing a different book for each challenge. They were challenged with choosing an activity from books A, B, and C to submit. Cloverbuds received a Cloverbud Completion Certificate for each challenge completed.
The challenge was organized and designed by the Equine Extension Associates, Joe Stanco and Lew Trumble, as well as Equine Extension Associate Bethany Bickel and the Youth Equine Extension Specialist, Andrea Kocher.
There are more than 4,500 4-H horse projects involving youth throughout Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or call the Penn State Extension Office in Jefferson County at 814-849-7361.