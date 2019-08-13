Al Holliday, publisher of Pennsylvania Magazine, will be the guest speaker for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 37th Annual Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.
The cost for dinner is $22 per person. The menu includes: chicken marsala, roast beef, red skin potatoes, cabbage and noodles, glazed carrots, salad, desert and coffee. Reservation and payment is due by Aug. 30 and should be mailed to DuBois Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801. For more information, call 814-371-9006 to leave a message or e-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com
Holliday’s presentation is “25 Odd, Improbable and Fun Facts About Pennsylvania,” with the program focusing on personalities, facts, figures and trivia. Holliday is a graduate of Michigan State University and holds a master’s degree in speech pathology and school administration.
He has been the publisher of Pennsylvania Magazine since its first issue in 1981. He was the editor of the magazine for 20 years, with his son, Matt, now holding that position. Prior to joining Pennsylvania Magazine he was director of public relations for two school systems and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Those attending the dinner will receive a complimentary copy of Pennsylvania Magazine and have the opportunity to sign up for the next two issues, delivered free of charge.
During the brief business meeting at the annual dinner the Society will hold its annual elections of officers and board members and present its budget.
Upcoming DuBois Area Historical Society events include:
- Aug. 15 – Genealogy workshop, Faith Jack, librarian from the Shaler Area School District, “What I Learned from My Mother’s Roller Skate Case,” 2 p.m., at the E. D. Reitz Museum, 28 W. Long Ave., DuBois. Free and open to all.
- Oct. 12 – 12th Annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk, “Triple 100s,” first tour leaving from the Parkside Community Center at 5 p.m. with additional walks every 15 minutes. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult. Reservation information will be announced later.