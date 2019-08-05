Haley Pettenati, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA. Her field of study will be chemistry.
Pettenati is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where she served as an altar server. While at Central, she was President of Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, in the senior class play as Mrs. Peacock in Clue, a member of DCC Track & Field, Soccer, Basketball, and Tennis earning numerous varsity letters throughout high school. She was named AML All Star for soccer. She was an election poll worker.
Pettenati graduated from Central receiving the DCC Key – Social Studies. She earned six college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Pettenati is the daughter of Alan and Vicky Pettenati.