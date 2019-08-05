Abbey Pettenati, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend LaFayette College, Easton, PA. Her field of study will be chemistry – pre-med.
Pettenati is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where she served as an altar server. While at Central, she was Secretary for the National Honor Society, involved in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister, in the senior class play as Yvette in Clue, Journalism Yearbook Editor, a member of DCC Track & Field, Soccer, and Basketball earning numerous varsity letters throughout high school. She received Honorable Mention in AML All Stars for soccer. She was an election poll worker and volunteered at the DuBois Free Clinic.
Pettenati graduated from Central receiving the DCC Key – Social Studies. She earned six college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Pettenati is the daughter of Alan and Vicky Pettenati.