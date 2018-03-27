BROOKVILLE — The Penn Highlands Brookville Development Committee is seeking applicants for its 2018 scholarship opportunity. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to one senior student at each of the following high schools: Brookville Area High School, Clarion-Limestone High School, Redbank Valley High School and East Forest High School.
To be eligible for the $500 scholarship, students must: be a senior at one of the above mentioned high schools and plan to pursue an education in the healthcare field, such as nursing, physician, lab technology, pharmacy, medical technology, diagnostic imaging, surgical technician or respiratory therapy.
Applications are available at each high school guidance office or by calling the Fund Development Office at Penn Highlands Brookville at 814-849-1832 or 814-375-3901. Applications also are available through the Penn Highlands Healthcare website at www.phhealthcare.org. Seniors are to complete the application form and submit it, along with all specified documentation, no later than April 18, to Penn Highlands Brookville, Attention: Donna Haney, 100 Hospital Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.
