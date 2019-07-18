Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice invites the public to the 2019 Butterfly Release at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois City Park on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
The event is held to honor and remember loved ones.
To purchase butterflies and register for this special event, please visit www.phhealthcare.org/butterly.
This special event will include inspiration readings, music, and a reading of all the names of the individuals being remembered followed by a mass butterfly release. Please bring a lawn chair if you require seating.