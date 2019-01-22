DuBOIS — The Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary is hosting a one-night-only show on Saturday, Feb. 9, called “Almost Sinatra,” presented by John Noble of DuBois and the Murphy Center Big Band.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club.
Tickets are $30 per person on a first-come, first serve seating basis, or $500 reserves a table. For ticket information, contact Allison Noble at 371-2864 or Paula DuBois at 590-1116.
Proceeds benefit Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary.
