DuBois — Broadway violinist and Elk County native Kurt Coble returns to the Reitz Theater Stage with his award winning robotic orchestra “The P.A.M. Band.”
From May 11-13, Coble will present screenings of the classic silent horror film “The Phantom of the Opera” featuring original music written by Coble. Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the box office.
The Phantom of the Opera is a 1925 American silent horror film adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra, directed by Rupert Julian and starring Lon Chaney, Sr. in the title role of the deformed Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he “loves” a star.
The film remains most famous for Chaney’s ghastly, self-devised make-up, which was kept a studio secret until the film’s premiere.
The film was released on Nov. 25, 1925.
The Reitz Theatre is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the box office on shown nights.
