DuBOIS – Through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (BCCEDP) that Penn Highlands Life’s Journey and Penn Highlands Women’s Care offer, these OB/GYN practices offer free mammograms on an ongoing basis to women who are uninsured or underinsured, or who have a high deductible. If follow-up testing is needed (ultrasounds, biopsies, etc.) those services are also covered.
PH Life’s Journey will also offer their annual free breast and cervical cancer screening day on Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Breast Care Services, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
“We offer these free screenings annually as part of our commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible women’s healthcare,” says Dr. Kristina Brown, OB/GYN at Life’s Journey. “It is our privilege to provide this service to the patients in our area. With preventative care being so important this year, we hope to see a significant turnout.”
Note for patients unable to attend on Oct. 28, this program is offered every day at PH Life’s Journey in DuBois, 190 W. Park Ave., Punxsutawney, 551 W. Mahoning St., PH Life’s Journey in Clearfield, 807 Turnpike Ave., and Penn Highlands Women’s Care in St. Marys, 761 Johnsonburg Road.
With questions, please call Penn Highlands Life’s Journey Clinical Coordinator Sarah Walker, RNC, at 814-371-1900.