DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified surgeon Nii-Daako Darko, DO, to its medical staff.
Darko joins the team at Penn Highlands General Surgery Surgicalists, located at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 313, in DuBois.
Darko specializes in trauma and acute care surgery and provides experienced care for critical needs and life-threatening circumstances. Common treatments and procedures include emergency heart care, emergency stroke care, emergency tests, abdominal emergency care and trauma care.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Darko practiced at UPMC – Altoona; St. Marys Hospital (SSM Health) in Madison, Wisconsin.; St. Vincent Hospital (Prevea Health) in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Allegheny General Hospital (West Penn Health) in Pittsburgh; Community Medical Center (Geisinger) in Scranton; St. Marys Medical Center (Essentia Health) in Duluth, Minn.; and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
Darko graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. He completed his residency in general surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga., and his fellowship in trauma/critical care at Ryder Trauma Center, University of Miami, in Miami, Fla. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation, American Osteopathic Association and National Medical Association.
Darko is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-4000 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.