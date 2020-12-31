DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified critical care intensivist Ali Hakim Shoushtari, MD, to its medical staff.
Dr. Hakim Shoushtari joins the team at the Penn Highlands Intensive Care Unit in DuBois, located at 100 Hospital Avenue.
While most patients do not choose to be placed in an intensive care unit, an unfortunate or unexpected health event usually requires this level of care. Fortunately, Dr. Hakim Shoushtari is an experienced and compassionate specialist who offers expert treatment when patients require an advanced level of care.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Hakim Shoushtari completed fellowships in critical care medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas, and infectious disease at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. He practiced emergency medicine at Apadana General Hospital in Tehran and NAJA Fateme Zahra Hospital in Ahvaz, Iran. He also practiced general medicine at NAJA Clinic in Tehran. Dr. Hakim Shoushtari graduated from Shahid Beheshti (Melli) University in Tehran. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Capital Health System in Trenton, N.J.
