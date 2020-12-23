PHH welcomes gastroenterologist to its medical staff

DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes gastroenterologist Brad Solomon, DO, to its medical staff.
Solomon joins the team at Penn Highlands Gastroenterology, located at 621 South Main St. in DuBois.
“I’m very excited to be joining the gastroenterology team at Penn Highlands. Having grown up in a small, close-knit community, I quickly felt right at home when visiting Penn Highlands and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Solomon said.
Solomon specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts and liver. He provides high-quality and individualized care for patients with gastrointestinal (GI) conditions.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Solomon practiced at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. He was also an instructor of clinical medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill., and an adjunct clinic faculty member at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Solomon graduated from Touro University Nevada in Henderson, Nev. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he served as chief resident. He also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Solomon is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and American Board of Internal Medicine.