DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes emergency medicine physician Brendan Mulcahy, DO, to its medical staff.
Mulcahy joins the team at the DuBois Emergency Department, located at 100 Hospital Ave. in DuBois, and the Elk Emergency Department, located at 763 Johnsonburg Road in St. Marys.
Mulcahy served as Medical Corp Officer, Battalion Surgeon, in the 112th Battalion, as well as an instructor at the F. Edward Herbert School of Medicine, Uniformed Services School of Health Science. He also serves as an EMT and volunteer firefighter.
Common treatments and procedures include diagnosis of acute injuries or illnesses, major cuts, major aches and pains, heart attack, stroke, major eye problems, bone breaks and complications from chronic illnesses.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Mulcahy practiced at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Ross/West View EMSA in Pittsburgh and St. Marys Area Ambulance Service in St. Marys.
Mulcahy has a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Mulcahy is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, Emergency Medicine Residents Association, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, National Association of EMS Physicians and Special Operations Medical Association.
For more information, visit www.phhealthcare.org/ED.