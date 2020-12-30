DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes neurologist James Pacelli, MD, to its medical staff.
Pacelli joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurology, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 210, in DuBois. Pacelli will see patients in a hospital setting as well as in an office setting.
Pacelli is highly experienced and offers the latest treatments for a wide range of neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), brain dysfunction, brain injury, concussion, dementia, epilepsy, headache, memory issues, multiple sclerosis, pain, primary and secondary brain tumors, spinal cord injury, stroke and tremors.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Pacelli practiced at Lancaster Regional Medical Center, where he was the section chief of neurology; York Memorial Hospital; Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton, where he was the inpatient director and a core faculty member of the Neurology Residency Program, director of the Telestroke Program and director of Inpatient Neurology Consultation Services; Lancaster General Cerebrovascular Program, where he was the medical director; Lancaster Neurology Group; Lancaster Regional Medical Center Stroke Center, where he was co-medical director; and Neurology and Stroke Associates in Lancaster.
Pacelli graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his internship in internal medicine at the University of Connecticut in Hartford, Conn., and his residency at the University of Connecticut/Hartford Hospital, where he was chief resident. He completed a fellowship in stroke and neurological critical care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the American Stroke Association and the American Heart Association.
Pacelli is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-2070 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.