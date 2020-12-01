DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon Matthew Cindric, MD, FACS, to its medical staff.
Dr. Cindric joins the team at Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, located at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 300, in DuBois.
Cindric has practiced vascular surgery in Pennsylvania for nearly a decade. He provides cutting-edge, minimally invasive endovascular surgery options for patients suffering from various vascular conditions. His top priority is improving the overall health of his patients through treatment options that can minimize recovery time.
Common treatments and procedures include carotid artery disease, peripheral artery disease, or PAD, abdominal aortic aneurysm or AAA, renal artery disease, endovascular minimally-invasive surgery, vascular atherectomy/angioplasty/stenting, varicose vein management, venous ablation and DVT management/IVC filter placement.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Cindric practiced at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Cindric completed his residency in general surgery and his fellowship in vascular surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS).
Cindric is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-2040 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.