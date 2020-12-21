DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes radiologist Ayub Suleiman, MD, to its medical staff.
Suleiman joins the team at Penn Highlands Radiology, located at 100 Hospital Avenue in DuBois.
Suleiman provides image-guided diagnosis and targeted treatment to patients seeking minimally invasive alternatives to surgery. Common treatments and procedures include bone marrow biopsy, central venous access, chest port placement/removal, cholecystostomy tube placement, CT and US guided biopsy, gastrostomy/gastrojejunostomy tube placement, IVC filter placement/retrieval, non-tunneled dialysis catheter placement, percutaneous abscess drainage, percutaneous biliary drain placement, percutaneous nephrostomy catheter placement and tunneled dialysis catheter placement.
Suleiman graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology, Ramtha, Irbid, Jordan. Suleiman completed a residency in family and community medicine, Oakwood Hospital Wayne, Wayne, Mich.; a residency in nuclear medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore VA Medical Center, Baltimore, Md., where he was chief resident; a residency in diagnostic radiology, Richmond University Medical Center, New York, N.Y., where he was chief resident; and a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.
Suleiman is a member of the Society of Interventional Radiology, Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, American Board of Radiology, American College of Radiology and American Roentgen Ray Society.
Suleiman is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-3261 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.