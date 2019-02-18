PITTSBURGH — Ann Piccirillo of Pittsburgh received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human Genetics from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
She is the daughter of David and Debbie Piccirillo of DuBois.
While completing her PhD, Dr. Piccirillo published one research article, received numerous accolades, and presented her work at multiple conferences.
Dr. Piccirillo is now working at a biotech company in Pittsburgh as a Senior Research Associate.
