CLARION — Larry C. Pickett of Pittsburgh has been reappointed to the Clarion University Council of Trustees. He previously served from 2009 to 2012.
Pickett is a project manager in the Finance Division of Carnegie Mellon University where he is responsible for projects that support process improvement initiatives, including system implementations. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and uses statistical analysis, Lean and Six Sigma methodologies to provide expert process improvement and management services to complex projects. He integrates structured methodologies and uses industry standards to bring projects to implementation. He also manages processes designed to improve payroll systems.
He is a 2012 recipient of the New Pittsburgh Courier “Men of Excellence” Award.
Pickett earned an MBA with emphasis in management of technologies from California University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in leadership and liberal studies from Duquesne University, and a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University.
The Clarion University Council of Trustees is composed of 11 members who, except for the student member, are nominated and appointed by the governor of Pennsylvania with the advice and consent of the senate. The powers and duties of the council include the establishment of academic programs and schools for consideration by the State System Board of Governors; review and approval of annual operating and capital budgets, fees, purchases, and contracts; participation in university and System-wide strategic planning; review and approval of policies and procedures governing the use of university facilities and property; annual inspection of university facilities; and the annual evaluation of the president.
