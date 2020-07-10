WESTFIELD, N.Y. – Anna Lemnitzer, associate professor of art at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, will be the featured artist at a virtual art show to be held Friday by the Octagon Gallery at the Patterson Library.
The show will begin at 5 p.m. July 10 with a 30-minute artist’s talk by Lemnitzer and a 15-minute question and answer session via Zoom on the Octagon’s Virtual Gallery page, http://www.pattersonlibrary.info/the-virtual-gallery.html. The Zoom link for the event will be available on the website at 4 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will remain up for the month of July.
Patrons will be able to browse artwork from two collections by Lemnitzer. She created the “Immortality Alter” series with the help of a Pitt-Bradford grant in 2016. In addition, she recently completed a series of smaller pieces responding to the pandemic era – “The Last Dinner.”
She created work in both series with pencil, gouache, watercolors, and ink. Work will be available for purchase, and Lemnitzer will donate half of all proceeds to the university to support building diversity through students studying the arts.
Lemnitzer is currently the director of the interdisciplinary arts program at Pitt-Bradford. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in art from The University of Montana School of Art in 2012 and her Bachelor of Fine Arts in art education from The University of Arizona School of Art in 2005.