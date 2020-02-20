BRADFORD — For the 10th year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been named a Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media for embracing military students and dedicating resources to ensure their success.
Pitt-Bradford was designated a bronze level recipient in the small public school category. The campus was one of 625 schools to earn the designation. Nationally, only 82 small public colleges and universities were recognized as Military Friendly, and of those, only 41 were designated bronze or higher.
Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
Dr. James Baldwin, vice president of enrollment management at Pitt-Bradford, said, “The Military Friendly School designation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication made by so many different offices and people at Pitt-Bradford who actively help returning veterans and their dependents to be successful in their pursuit of higher education.”
Support at Pitt-Bradford for veterans includes academic coaching and tutoring, disability resources, an academic advising center, writing center and mathematics center, as well as career and counseling services.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
For more information on Pitt-Bradford or an eligibility consultation, contact Bob Dilks Jr., assistant vice president of enrollment management, at dilks@pitt.edu or visit www.upb.pitt/veterans.
For disability-related needs, contact the Office of Disability Resources at (814) 362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.