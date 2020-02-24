BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 342 students to its fall 2019 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s list:
- Johnsonburg — Andrea P. Allegretto, senior, nursing; Cassidy P. King, freshman, exercise science; Jacob Sheldon, junior, health and physical education; Aaron J. Suranofsky, junior, early level education (preK-4); Jenna C. Tomaski, senior, biology and pre-medicine.
- Kersey — Marissa L. Merritt, junior, history-political science; Mitchell A. Newara, sophomore, computer information systems and technology; Griffin J. Wissinger, junior, computer information systems and technology.
- Morrisdale — Jessica R. Milliron, junior, exercise science.
- Osceola Mills —Jessica R. Summerson, senior, biology.
- Reynoldsville — Courtney L. Ohler, freshman, nursing.
- Ridgway — Damian T. Challingsworth, sophomore, social studies education 7-12; Alyssa M. Chittester, junior, psychology.
- Sligo — Claire E. Saylor, senior, chemistry.
- St. Marys — Rebecca L. Avery, senior, environmental studies and business management; Alex D. Breindel, freshman, mathematics education 7-12; Jessica M. Jordan, junior, interdisciplinary arts; Rebecca Jordan, senior, early level education (preK-4); Tiffany A. Minor, junior, criminal justice; Audrey E. South, senior, accounting; Alayna J. Renwick, sophomore, criminal justice and psychology; Mykenna R. Zettle, junior, environmental studies and biology.
Wilcox — Kacie N. Hodgdon, junior, exercise science.