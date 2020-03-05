BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will celebrate “Valiant Women of the Vote” marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States during Women’s History Month in March.
All events are free and open to the public.
The month will begin with an open mic and kickoff event, “Celebrating Women’s Voices,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons, where food and mocktails will be served.
On Tuesday, the university will offer Safe Zone Training for the public from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the first floor assembly room of Marilyn Horne Hall at 2 Marilyn Horne Way.
The Safe Zone program provides education on LGBTQ issues so those who go through the program can serve as an ally. Refreshments will be served.
On Wednesday evening, the university will show “RBG,” a 2018 documentary about octogenarian and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her lengthy legal legacy and status as a pop culture icon. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. in the Bromeley Family Theater, followed by a panel discussion.
On March 18, award-winning author Margaret McMullan will read from her new memoir, “Where the Angels Lived: One Family’s Story of Loss, Exile and Return” at 7:30 p.m. in the University Room. “Where the Angels Lived” traces McMullan’s search for members of her family who disappeared in Hungary during the Holocaust.
Students in Dr. Helma DeVries-Jordan’s “Women in Politics” course will lead a discussion panel about Women in Politics at 1:30 p.m. March 28 at the Bradford Area Public Library.
The month will close out with another “Celebrating Women’s Voices” vocal recital and banner march at noon March 31 at Harriett B. Wick Chapel.