BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has received an It’s on Us PA Grant for $29,752 from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education to prevent sexual assault.
Pitt-Bradford was one of 38 colleges and universities in the Commonwealth selected for a grant.
Pitt-Bradford will use its grant for a spring Take Back the Night awareness event and the implementation of the Green Dot Program, a proven program for reducing violence on campus.
Trainers from the program will work with Pitt-Bradford to launch the program this fall. The program focuses on training influential community members with basic skills to avert violence. Through videos, role-play and activities, participants will learn how to successfully intervene when appropriate and how to diffuse potentially violent situations.
The program emphasizes the responsibility of everyone in a community for creating a culture that does not tolerate violence.
Sexual violence affects an estimated one in five college women and one in 20 college men. Pennsylvania launched its It’s On Us PA campaign in 2016 to fight sexual assault through programs — like Green Dot — that emphasize the communal responsibility for keeping each other safe.
This is the second It’s On Us PA grant that Pitt-Bradford has received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.