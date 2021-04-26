BRADFORD – For the second year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has earned gold-level recognition from the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine project for creating a culture of wellness on campus.
Additionally, the university earned a COVID-19 Conqueror Badge due to the work of Gabrielle Barnes, a senior exercise science major from Brockway, who worked on the annual project to create a culture of wellness on campus with Dr. Mark Kelley, director of the exercise science program.
“Since many face-to-face activities and gatherings were not able to be held, Gabrielle and I thought of unique ways we could continue to reach out to individuals to stress the importance of physical activity,” Kelley said.
Barnes used the Exercise is Medicine on Campus program’s Instagram page to provide resources to its followers, including links to group exercise classes on a weekly basis. She also created a website to showcase the university’s Exercise is Motion on Campus program. The website included workout tips, including the benefits of exercise and ways to incorporate exercise into a regular routine, as well as motivational tips and words of encouragement.
“The work that Gabby has started will provide a foundation for future students to continue the work in the future,” Kelley said.
He will accept the award in a virtual ceremony in June.
Pitt-Bradford has been recognized by the Exercise is Medicine on Campus program every year since 2017. This year it is one of only 153 universities and colleges around the world to be honored for its efforts.
The program encourages universities and colleges to promote physical activity and faculty, staff and students to improve the health and well-being of the campus community.
In pre-pandemic years, Pitt-Bradford exercise science students hosted an Exercise is Medicine week on campus with different challenges held on campus each day and prizes for those who took part. In addition, educational sessions about the importance of physical activity and health assessments were also provided throughout the year.
Exercise is Motion on Campus launched its recognition program in 2014 to honor campuses for their efforts to create a culture of wellness. Schools earn gold, silver or bronze status based on their activities.
In addition to Kelley and Barnes, those involved in the Exercise is Medicine on Campus effort are Nicole Stark, campus nurse; Zac Stark, instructor of exercise science; and Katie Keller, an exercise science major from Wrightsville.