BRADFORD — For the seventh consecutive year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been named a College of Distinction and recognized in seven individual areas.
Colleges of Distinction is an online guide for college-bound students that emphasizes student-centered schools that traditional rankings often overlook.
In addition to the general 2021-2022 recognition, Colleges of Distinction also recognized Pitt-Bradford in the areas of public colleges and Pennsylvania colleges and for its programs in business, education, nursing, career development, and equity and inclusion.
The Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of detailed interviews with the schools and in-depth research about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts in addition to its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more.
Colleges of Distinction advocates for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement.
Pitt-Bradford received specialized recognition in business, education and nursing.
Colleges of Distinction said that the university’s programs in accounting, business management and economics introduce business concepts and put them to work through internships and community projects.
The accredited nursing program has enabled its students to conduct research as part of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and find jobs even before their degrees are completed in hospitals and special units such as cardiac care.
The career development badge recognizes schools with comprehensive four-year plans, advising and more. At Pitt-Bradford, that includes an Academic Advising Center, TRIO Student Support Services mentorship and coaching, help with internship placement and more.