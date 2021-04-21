BRADFORD – More than 20 students at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford were recognized for their academic achievements at the campus’s annual Honors Convocation held online.
Before the awards were given, Dr. Mark Kelley, assistant professor of exercise science, gave the keynote address.
Dr. Emily Williams, vice president and dean of academic affairs, presented academic excellence awards to students with the highest academic performance in their classes: freshman Jennifer Oh, a biology major from Atlanta, Ga.; sophomore Christine Troll, an interdisciplinary arts major from Somerset; junior Aidan Zink, a forensic science major from Amherst, N.Y.; and graduating senior Charles Mahon, an exercise science major from Pine City, N.Y.
Mahon was also one of five seniors recognized with an Outstanding Achievement Award, given by each academic division to the senior with the best academic performance. He received the Biological and Health Sciences award. Other awardees were Cody Rupp, a senior psychology major from Franklin, Behavioral and Social Sciences; Jessica Jordan, an interdisciplinary arts major from St. Marys, Communication and the Arts; Elizabeth Johnson, a triple major in economics, history-political science and international affairs from Dover, Management and Education; and Amanda Ott, a double major in energy science and technology and engineering from Ellwood City, Physical and Computational Sciences.
Other awards were presented to Brett Pais, a senior accounting major from Bradford, PICPA Excellence in Accounting Award; Riley Anderson, a December 2020 graduate in accounting and business management from Cresson, IMA Outstanding Accounting Student Award; Isaac Rose, a senior sport and recreation management major from Harrisburg, David L. Blackmore Award for Excellence in Business; Nathan Morris, a senior computer information systems and technology major from Bradford, Zippo Outstanding Computer Information Systems and Technology Student Award; Justin Tanner, a December 2020 graduate in health and physical education from Smethport, Education Student Award; Mackenzie Hartle, a junior nursing major from Bradford, ASN Student Nursing Award; Hailee Weader, a senior nursing major from McClure, BSN Student Nursing Award; Isaiah Holt, a junior civil engineering major from Kane, Engineering Award; Buddy Miller, a senior from Bradford double majoring in applied mathematics and chemistry, American Chemical Society Award; Bronson Rassmussen, a senior double majoring in broadcast communications and communications from Jamestown, N.Y., James D. Guelfi Award for Broadcast Communications; Rachel Raubenstrauch, a senior communications major from Ridgway, James D. Guelfi Award for Communications; Kameo Chambers, a sophomore interdisciplinary arts major from Philadelphia, Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award in Art; and Andrew Truman, a junior biology education 7-12 major from Bradford, Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award in Theater.
The full convocation may be viewed online at https://www.upb.pitt.edu/honors-convocation-awardees.