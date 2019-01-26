BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford unveiled the latest edition of its award-winning literary magazine, Baily’s Beads, Wednesday in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons.
This year’s magazine is a smaller, full-color publication in order to display vibrant works by student artists.
Writing includes travel and nature writing, poetry, a play, capstone poetry and painting by 2018 interdisciplinary arts graduate Cindy Nowacki and part of a memoir by retired Pitt-Bradford president Dr. Livingston Alexander.
In addition, the issue contains original art, musical compositions, and the winners of a Five Word Contest, for which authors wrote selections incorporating four words and a phrase selected by the staff – absorb, loop, inject, shatter, and multiple tiny boxes.
The winner was “Grippe Fever” by Rosemarie Schaut, a high school English teacher in Ridgway.
Jayden Pire, a writing major from Oswayo, served as editor-in-chief. Sadie D’Angelo, a broadcast communications major from Ashville, N.Y., and Kylie Schuman, an interdisciplinary arts major from Allegany, N.Y., were art editors.
Brianna Henry, a writing major from Smethport, was designer. Assistant editors were Rachel Close, a writing major from Bradford, and Shahada Thomas, a writing major from Chester.
Other staff members were Etreece Adams, a broadcast communications and interdisciplinary arts major from Philadelphia; Tabitha Gee-Battle, a business management major from Philadelphia; Kiersytnn Indermaur, a psychology major from Swiftwater; Hannah McAvoy, a biology and writing major from Bradford; Stephanie McFall, a 2018 writing graduate; Alisha Navarette; Aubrie Schrubb, an interdisciplinary arts student from Kersey; and Trisha Wright, a writing major from Meadville.
Advisors are Dr. Nancy McCabe, professor of writing and director of the writing program, and Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art and director of interdisciplinary art.
Dr. Joshua Groffman, assistant professor of music, was music and performance coordinator.
The cover art is digital artwork by Ezozahon Ismailova, a computer information systems and technology and international affairs major from Towanda.
