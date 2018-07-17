ST. MARYS — When David Smith discovered during his treatments for APML, a rare form of Leukemia, that there were no popsicles in the “Popsicle Freezer” at the 9C Clinic at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, he decided to make it his mission to never allow that freezer to go empty again.
His mission to fill the freezer at the 9C clinic began in February of 2017; he did not have an easy time finding the kind of popsicles he wanted. After trying a number of stores in the Pittsburgh area with no luck, David finally found some at the dollar store at home in St. Marys. From there friends and family helped to fill the freezers for the rest of the year.
During a recent visit, Smith noticed how low the supply of popsicles was getting. His mom, Danielle, works at Domtar, Johnsonburg Mill, and in partnership with the mill’s EarthChoice Ambassador Program (a group focused on community involvement), offered to lead a mill-wide “Popsicles for Patients” collection. With the support of the EarthChoice Ambassador Team, David’s “Popsicles for Patients” campaign was up and running. It was thought that the event could be made even more successful by partnering with a local store to match Domtar’s donations. After hearing Smith’s story, Elk County Foods was more than happy to match the donations made by the mill.
Domtar’s Popsicles for Patients Collection in partnership with Elk County Foods was more successful than anyone could have expected. More than $1,000 was raised for Smith to spend on popsicles to keep the freezers full. He wheeled his first wagon full of popsicles into the clinic on July 11 and even his doctor helped unload them into the freezers.
