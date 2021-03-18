UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Berkey Creamery fans who want to make sure their best-loved ice cream flavor “scores the most baskets” are invited to take part in what has become a popular springtime tradition in Happy Valley — Flavor Madness.
The online tournament allows ice cream fans to vote weekly for their favorite pint-sized flavors. Death by Chocolate has swept the competition for the past three years, but there are 15 other flavors that are promising buzzer beaters in this year’s contest.
“There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than to enjoy a friendly Berkey Creamery ice cream competition while watching college basketball,” said Jim Brown, creamery sales and marketing manager. “Each year, the contest grows in participation, which demonstrates how much people enjoy banking on which flavor will take this year’s trophy.”
Voting takes place on the creamery’s website; participants also are encouraged to share their picks on social media by using the hashtag #FlavorMadness. Fans can choose their favorite pint flavors each week, starting March 15. Participants can vote for each matchup in four brackets.
The “I Scream” bracket features Bittersweet Mint taking on Scholar’s Chip and Alumni Swirl against Peachy Paterno. In the “You Scream” bracket, it is Raspberry Fudge Torte vs. Butter Pecan, with Happy Happy Joy Joy squaring off against WPSU Coffee Break.
The “We All Scream” bracket contains Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough battling for the top spot against Peanut Butter Swirl, and THON Gold Ribbon Ripple in competition with Monkey Business. Finally, in the “For Ice Cream” bracket, voters can choose between Peanut Butter Cup and Grilled Stickies, and between Cookies-n-Cream and Death by Chocolate.
The Flavor Madness voting schedule is as follows:
- The Creamery Sweet 16: March 15, with eight winning flavors announced March 19.
- Elite 8: March 22, with four winning flavors announced March 26.
- Flavorful 4: March 29, with winning flavors announced April 2.
- Tasty 2: April 5, with the “scoop champion” announced April 9.
Online orders of the winning pint flavor will be discounted by $1 per pint from April 12 to 16. No in-store discounts will be offered.
Another perk — participants in the Flavor Madness contest will be entered in a drawing for a free six-pack pint shipment of creamery ice cream (within the 48 continental U.S. states), with a new winner chosen every week. Winners will be selected at random from the pool of each week’s players with a valid email address.
Participants must re-enter each week to be eligible for that week’s prize. Winners will be contacted by email and must respond within seven business days to claim their prize. For complete contest rules, or to download a flavor bracket, go to http://creamery.psu.edu/flavor-madness.