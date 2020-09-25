COOKSBURG — The following are programs at the end of September through October at Cook Forest State Park.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. –noon “Walk with Friends”
- Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a walk along the Longfellow Trail. Along the way we’ll finish installation of a new sign commemorating the planting of the Jake Swamp tree, which recognizes one of the most respected and honored Mohawk and Iroquois leaders of the past century.
Friday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. –2 p.m.
“Searching for Giants: Clarion River Valley”
- The Clarion River still harbors some hidden large and old trees, but you’ll never find them if you’re not out there looking. This trip will take us to Arroyo as we search for little-big trees on the island at Beech Bottom. This will be an all off-trail hike along and within the river. Slippery conditions, steep banks, and high grasses abound. Hip waders and sturdy river walking stick will be essential for this mission. Either bring your own, or brave the chilly water to access this hard to reach site.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. –2 p.m.
“Primitive Fire Building Techniques:
Flint N’ Steel & Hoof Fungus”
- Ever wonder how to start a fire with Flint N’ Steel, or how to find and prepare hoof fungus for use? Please remember to bring your sturdy survival knives and ferrule rods. All participants will receive a Fire N’ Five fire starting kit. Lunch will be in the field, so please remember to pack a lunch. Cost is $20 with check or money order made out to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’. Participants must contact the Park Office to register at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov, 20 person limit.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 –9 p.m.
“Cathedral by Candlelight”
- Experience something different for Halloween! Take a walk back in time to meet a lumberman from the 1800’s who will lead us on a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show us the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run. Ancient trees and old stories abound. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job.
Safety guidelines
Until further notice –Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), mask must be on person, social distancing in effect. All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Program starting location given upon successful registration.