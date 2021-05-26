COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a three-day Clarion River History Educator Workshop.
This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Teachers will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as copies of True Tales of the Clarion River, Dinkies Dams & Sawdust: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book #12, Tanbark, Alcohol, and Lumber: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book#10, A History of Millstone Township, Expedition of Celoron to the Ohio Country in 1749, and Old Clothes: But All I Wanted to Do Was Wear Old Clothes and Go Back to the Past. Teachers will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours.
This workshop will emphasize history of the Clarion River through various first person living history character portrayals during the mid-1700’s French & Indian War and mid 1800’s lumber boom era. Teachers will also investigate and document various lumber ghost towns and raft fabrication sites along the Clarion River via car & canoe, as well as gain valuable insight into how local history can be incorporated into the classroom. Day one will mainly deal with learning history through “living history.” Day two will be historic site investigation from land. Day three will be historic site investigation via canoe.
Be prepared to be in the river being wet and muddy most days. Sturdy river shoes are a must. Sneakers are good, those with flip-flops will not be allowed to participate. Participants are encouraged to wear modest swimming gear on days two and three. Participants must be able to traverse slippery footing conditions and steep riverbanks. All boating gear provided. A sturdy river “walking stick” may prove to be useful.
Workshop information
& logisticsClarion River History Educator Workshop, July 28-30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., located at Cook Forest State Park’s new Park Office.
The workshop is limited to 20 participants. Please bring your own bag lunch, refreshments provided. Dress in proper river attire and footwear, sturdy “river-walking stick,” extra set clothes.
Secure registration by July 16, with $125 check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and send to: Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Clarion River History, P.O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.
Please direct all inquiries to Dale Luthringer at Cook Forest State Park at 814-744-8475 or dluthringe@pa.gov.