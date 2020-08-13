PENFIELD — The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 20-23.
Aug. 20 — “Night Sky: Planets and Constellations” at 8:30 p.m.
Use the park’s WiFi telescope camera to share telescope images to smart phones, tablets and so on. That said, there will not be cell coverage for participants to download the needed app. If one plans on attending, they will need to download the app prior to arriving, using the QR code to get the free ToupView and “Skyview Lite” apps.
Aug, 21 — “Life of a Monarch” at 11 a.m. on the beach house steps
Monarch butterflies seem to be the royalty of the late summer sky, but their life cycles are complex and dependent on many factors. Learn more about these spectacular insects.
“Friday Night Movie Double Feature – Nature Nut: Water Bugs and Beetles and Water Striders” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Join for two Nature Nut episodes to learn more about some of the unique insects that live in or on the water.
Aug. 22 — “Solar Energy” at 3 p.m. on the beach house steps
Learn about solar energy and how the park is currently using it, including photovoltaic, solar thermal, concentrating solar, thermoelectric and more.
“Parker Dam Jeopardy” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Categories are: History, trails, staff, events and threats. Learn some of the details of the park through this fun and informative game of Jeopardy. Double Jeopardy categories are birds, trees, insects, plants and mammals.
Aug. 23 — “Tea and Talk” at 7 p.m. on the beach house steps
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must wear face coverings, social distancing will be required during the program and total attendance will be limited to 25. Cooperation is appreciated.